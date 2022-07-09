Police are investigating a viral video showing a woman making a mockery of Islam while performing at a comedy club. — File picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — The police are investigating a viral video showing a woman making a mockery of Islam while performing at a comedy club.

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin said they received a report on the video today and the investigation was carried out by the Bukit Aman Classified Criminal Investigation Unit under Section 298A of the Penal Code (hurting the feelings of Muslims).

"The case is also being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988, which is the improper use of network facilities or network services.

"PDRM will take stern action against any party that acts to disrupt public order and national security as provided by law," she said in a statement tonight.

Noorsiah urged the public not to play on any issue that could touch on racial and religious sensitivities in the community.

Earlier, a video was posted on the TikTok application belonging to account user @mie_8099 which showed a woman taking off her tudung and baju kurung she was wearing after introducing herself while performing at a club around Taman Tun Dr Ismail, here.

Through the 53-second video clip, the woman also admitted her status as a Malay and a Muslim apart from having memorised 15 chapters of the Quran.

The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department today reportedly also conducted an investigation into the video clip. — Bernama