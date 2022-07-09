Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Tan Sri Noh Omar said the National Entrepreneur Group Economic Fund (Tekun) and Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM) were currently collecting data of the victims. — Bernama pic

TANJONG KARANG, July 9 — The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (Medac) is in the midst of identifying micro, small and medium enterprises as well as entrepreneurs under the ministry who have been affected by the floods in Baling, Kedah on Monday.

Its Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar said the National Entrepreneur Group Economic Fund (Tekun) and Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM) were currently collecting data of the victims.

He said the affected informal and micro entrepreneurs were expected to receive the Keluarga Malaysia Flood Aid (BBKM) of RM3,000 this Thursday.

“Insya-Allah, I will visit the victims on July 14 and present the BBKM aid,” he told reporters after a Bantuan Wang Ihsan (BWI) compassionate aid handover ceremony, here today.

Noh said the affected small and medium enterprises could also apply for a maximum loan of RM100,000 and a one year moratorium to help restart their business.

Earlier, Noh, who is also Tanjong Karang Member of Parliament, handed over the compassionate aid to 224 recipients who were victims of a storm that hit the area last May involving an allocation of RM420,000.

At the event, three individuals also received assistance to build a new house under the rumah asnaf zakat Bank Rakyat initiative involving a total allocation of RM195,000. — Bernama