The atmosphere at Kampung Iboi in Baling on the fifth day after the floods and water head phenomenon last Monday, July 8, 2022. — Bernama pic

BALING, July 8 — Residents near Sungai Kupang here who were affected by the recent floods and water surge phenomenon are advised to move to other locations or stay at the flood relief centres (PPS) for the time being.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the move was to avoid any risk of a similar incident happening following a warning from the Malaysian Meteorological Department which forecast rainy weather and thunderstorms in the district within the next few days.

“During my discussion with the Baling District Police Chief (Supt Shamsuddin Mamat), and I told him that if possible, all the villagers residing near the river to be moved out to safer locations,” he told a press conference here today.

Earlier, he visited the flood victims at the PPS at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Jerai and also areas affected by the disaster in Kampung Iboi here.

Hamzah said more than 700 members and officers from various agencies under the Home Ministry had been deployed to the flood affected help the affected residents.

He said residents who lost their personal documents, like identity cards, birth certificates and passports in the floods could apply for free replacement of the documents.

The floods and water surge phenomena which occurred last Monday affected a total of 805 houses in 12 villages and also claimed the lives of three family members, including a pregnant woman. — Bernama