Residents staged a protest against the proposed PJD Link at Section 14, Petaling Jaya July 2, 2022. — Picture courtesy of Scrap Highway Team and Say No To PJD Link

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — The proposed implementation of the Petaling Jaya Dispersal Elevated Highway (PJD Link) is still subject to impact assessments although it had previously obtained the Cabinet's agreement in principle as far back as November 2017, the Works Ministry said today.

In response to an open grievance letter by Stakeholders cum Residents Against PJDL (Scrap) published recently, the ministry said the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), Social Impact Assessment (SIA) and Traffic Impact Assessment (TIA) must still be executed first in accordance with existing preconditions under the concessionaire agreement which was signed on April 5 this year.

"The proposal has also taken into account connectivity with existing public transportation systems through engagement sessions held between the Transport Ministry and the Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD).

"The proposal has also obtained an approval from the Selangor state government during a Selangor Economic Action Council (MTES) meeting on September 3, 2020.

"Taking account of the feasibility input from various agencies as well as the authorities involved, PJD Link has been listed as a potential highway project for implementation through privatisation under the Highway Network Development Plan (HNDP) 2030, with planning having also taken into account in the Local Plan (RT) and relevant local authorities (PBT)," it said in a statement.

However, the statement also said both the Malaysian Highway Authority and companies involved were prepared to organise an engagement session with resident associations and local leaders to provide explanations and respond to issues that may arise from the project's implementation.

The ministry then further stated the main objectives of the proposed highway was to disperse traffic congestion within Petaling Jaya by providing major connections to existing roadways and highways.

Accordingly, the project would involve connectivity with six existing highways and five major rail networks in achieving its objective.

On July 2, some residents staged a protest against the proposed PJD Link at Section 14, Petaling Jaya, which was also attended by several lawmakers including Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah who questioned the federal government's move to approve the project without impact reports.

Other lawmakers present were Selayang MP William Leong, Sungai Pelek assemblyman Ronnie Liu and Taman Medan assemblyman Syamsul Firdaus Mohamed Supri.

The PJD Link, which is a tolled elevated highway, would cut across densely populated parts of Petaling Jaya.