KOTA BARU, July 1 — The Works Ministry and the Ministry of Finance are in talks to look for solutions for the nearly 50,000 Malay contractors who have had to wind up after failing to renew their licences.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said the issue was linked to a significant increase in prices of building materials because currently there were only a few products that need approval for a price increase.

He said both ministries will hold talks to expand the scope of materials that need the government’s approval for price increases.

“This in turn will help resolve the problem currently faced by Malay contractors,” he told reporters after attending a dialogue session with industry players and Kelantan non-governmental organisations here today.

On Wednesday, Malaysian Malay Contractors Association (PKMM) deputy president Datuk Mohd Rosdi Ab Aziz said almost 50,000 Malay contractors were forced to shut down their businesses because they could not renew their licences following the significant increase in prices of building materials since 2018.

Mohd Rosdi said the Covid-19 pandemic had resulted in fewer projects, which affected most contractors in classes G1 to G4. — Bernama