LABUAN, July 5 — Labuan’s roll on-roll off (ro-ro) ferry terminal will likely see busy days ahead of Hari Raya Aidiladha on Sunday (July 10).

It is estimated that thousands of Sabahans will return to their respective hometowns in the state to celebrate Aidiladha with their families (using their own vehicles) beginning July 7.

The ticketing management companies for four ferries said the tickets (for vehicles) from Labuan to Menumbok between July 7 and 9 were sold out in the last one month.

Robert Ling Song Shieng, the manager of Labuan Point Enterprise, the ticketing management company for Kimanis 1, Purajaya 1 and Goodwill Star confirmed the tickets to Menumbok being sold out since early June via online or over the counter.

“We have already anticipated that the volume will be higher as the people from Sabah who are working in Labuan will return to their hometowns for the celebration.

“Traffic flow is expected to be high from the roundabout, downtown (opposite the Customs headquarters building) towards the ferry terminal beginning early morning on July 7.

“We must remind travellers, especially those using cars and boarding the ferry to arrive at least 45 minutes before departure and not to come too early or they will cause congestion.

“While the tickets from Menumbok to Labuan on July 11 have been sold out, the tickets for July 12 at 7am and 6pm are still available,” he said.

Labuan Point Enterprise provides eight trips daily from Labuan to Menumbok, July 7-9.

Binabalu Sdn Bhd, the ticketing agent for the Galaxy ferry service, said it would provide three trips daily, July 7-9 from Labuan to Menumbok with one trip at 8.30am and two trips at 1.30pm and 6.30pm.

The four ferries are now operating every hour instead of every two and three hours on normal days, as travellers will be making a beeline to board the ferries to return to mainland Sabah. — Bernama