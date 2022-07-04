Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the admission of Covid-19 patients to public hospitals per 100,000 people has risen by 22 per cent. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Malaysia recorded a jump in the number of Covid-19 patients admitted to public hospitals between June 26 and July 2, known as the 26th epidemiological week.

In a statement today, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the admission of Covid-19 patients to public hospitals per 100,000 people has risen by 22 per cent.

He added that the number of new infections has also increased by 6.1 per cent in the same period, compared to the previous epidemiological week.

The number of deaths during the 26th EW has doubled from 13 to 26, Dr Noor Hisham said.

Likewise, he said there has been a nationwide increase in the number of positive Covid-19 cases monitored by Covid-19 Assessment Centres.

He said the number of patients undergoing self-monitoring at home has increased by about 22.9 per cent as well.

The latest increase in statistics come as the Health Ministry reminded Malaysians to keep their guard up against two new sub-variants of the Covid-19 Omicron strain that appear to be spreading in the country ahead of Hari Raya Aidiladha also known as Hari Raya Korban and Hari Raya Haji on July 10.

The ministry said the new sub-variants, called Omicron BA.4 and Omicron BA.5, are more infectious than other Omicron sub-variants.