KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — Muslims in Malaysia will celebrate Aidiladha on July 10 (Sunday), according to assistant secretary to the Conference of Rulers Mohd Aseral Jusman.

“In adherence to the command of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, following the consent of the Rulers, on behalf of the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal, I hereby declare that 1 Zulhijah 1443 Hijrah falls on Friday, July 1, 2022.

“As such, Aidiladha (10 Zulhijah) for states in Malaysia is on Sunday, July 10, 2022,” he said in an announcement broadcast over Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) tonight. — Bernama