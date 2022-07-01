The media previously reported that that the supply of cattle for Aidiladha sacrificial rites this year was expected to reduce by up to 30 per cent due to Thailand’s refusal to issue a permit for the export of cattle to the country. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — The quarantine period for cattle imported from Thailand has been shortened from 14 to three days to meet the demands for the Aidiladha celebration.

According to a source, the decision was made following discussions between the relevant parties of the two countries on June 24.

“A mutual agreement has been reached, namely to improve the technical procedures for import of live cattle from Thailand, including shortening the quarantine period, to meet the demand for (Aidiladha) sacrificial slaughter in Malaysia,” the source told Bernama.

The media previously reported that that the supply of cattle for Aidiladha sacrificial rites this year was expected to reduce by up to 30 per cent due to Thailand’s refusal to issue a permit for the export of cattle to the country.

It is estimated that some 38,265 heads of cattle would be needed for this year’s Aidiladha celebration, compared to the country’s cattle stock of 34,896 including 852 imported as of last May. — Bernama