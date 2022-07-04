SIBU, July 4 — It is vital for every Sarawakian to be united in the coming 15th general election (GE15) as it will be the “last chance” for the state to fight for its rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Deputy Premier Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian said he expected a tough fight but unity would ensure victory for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong branch chairman Wong Ching Yong said that it will be difficult to win back Lanang and Sibu seats.

“Therefore, we must be united to win the election not just for Sibu and Lanang but also for Sarawak.

“So, whatever we do in the GE15, it is not just for Sibu and Lanang but for Sarawak so that we can finally work our last round to get our rights back under MA63. It is our last chance,” he said, without elaborating what he meant by ‘last chance’.

“As for the political turmoil in Peninsular Malaysia, let them fight. Let us continue to work hard so that eventually when they look up, we are already above them,” he added when officiating at the joint installation of SUPP Dudong and SUPP Bukit Assek branches here yesterday.

Attempts to interview Dr Sim later were unsuccessful as he departed for Sibu Airport immediately after the function.

Among those present were SUPP Dudong advisors Datuk Dr Soon Choon Teck and Tan Sri Datuk Tiong Su Kouk, SUPP Bukit Assek branch chairman Dato Chieng Buong Toon, Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng and SUPP Bawang Assan branch chairman Senator Robert Lau.

Earlier, Buong Toon in his speech said it was crucial for GPS to wrest back Lanang and Sibu in GE15 for the continuity of development in the four state constituencies under the two parliamentary seats.

GPS had won four seats namely Dudong, Bukit Assek, Pelawan and Nangka in the 12th state election, he said.

“This signifies that in the next few years, Sibu will go through major transformation, like what our Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had announced on the redevelopment of Bukit Assek constituency and others.

“However, for the building of roads, bridges, the upgrading of medical facilities and education development, we still need grants from the federal government.

“Therefore, winning the two parliamentary seats of Sibu and Lanang in the next election is of key importance.

“Only through the efforts of both the state and parliamentary representatives can we see a complete development for Sibu,” he said.

Buong Toon added that Sarawak must regain its autonomy through the election.

“To accomplish this, the Sarawak GPS-led government must be strong; it must be a coalition with the full support of the people. Therefore, I hope all our comrades will stand up to the challenges of the new era.

“We must live up to the spirit in our mission to serve the people and achieve the political goals for them,” he said. — Borneo Post