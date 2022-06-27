The number new Covid-19 infections in the country increased to 15,739 cases compared to 14,195 cases the week before. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — The number of new Covid-19 infections in the country for the 25th Epidemiology Week (ME 25) which began from June 19 to 25 saw a 10.9 per cent increase to 15,739 cases compared to 14,195 cases the week before.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said however, the number of deaths showed a 38.1 per cent drop, with 13 cases compared to 21 cases in the previous week.

“The number of recovered cases in ME 25 also showed a rise of 33.8 per cent, namely from 10,524 to 14,078 cases,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Noor Hisham said the admission of Covid-19 patients into health facilities (public hospitals and the Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centres (PKRCs)) per 100,000 population, has increased by 11 per cent for ME 25 compared to the earlier week.

He said the number of Covid-19 patient admissions to public hospitals per 100,000 population increased by 28 per cent.

“Categories 1 and 2 patient admissions increased 14 per cent while Categories 3, 4 and 5 admissions increased 45 per cent,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said active cases being monitored by the virtual Covid-19 Assessment Centre increased 27.1 per cent at the end of ME 25 from 27,247 cases to 34,639 cases.

He said the average infectivity rate (Rt value) showed a 1.9 per cent drop compared to the previous week, adding that there were now eight active Covid-19 clusters in the country. — Bernama