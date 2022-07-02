Observations at supermarkets in Kuching and Siburan yesterday morning found super chicken sold at RM10.80 per kilogramme and Grade A eggs at RM14.10 per tray (or 47 sen each). ― Bernama pic

KUCHING, July 2 ― Traders in Kuching, Samarahan and Serian are complying with the new ceiling price for chicken and chicken eggs which took effect yesterday.

Observations at supermarkets in Kuching and Siburan yesterday morning found super chicken sold at RM10.80 per kilogramme (kg) and Grade A eggs at RM14.10 per tray or 47 sen each.

A poultry shop in Siburan was selling super chicken at RM10.80 per kg and Grade A eggs at RM14.10 per tray, Grade B for RM13.50 per tray and RM12.90 for Grade C eggs.

Traders in Bandar Riyal Market in Samarahan were selling super chicken at RM10.50 per kg.

According to a list released by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP), retail price of super chicken in Kuching, Samarahan and Serian is capped at RM10.80 per kg.

Price of standard chicken (slaughtered and cleaned with legs, head, liver and gizzard or any part thereof) is capped at RM9.80 per kg; Grade A eggs (47 sen each), Grade B eggs (45 sen each), and Grade C eggs (43 sen each). ― Borneo Post