PENAMPANG, July 2 ― Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) has five options if its ongoing discussions with the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) on political cooperation in the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15) fail to reach a satisfactory outcome.

Sabah BN chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said this included the allocation of seats between the two political coalitions to avoid a clash of candidates during the election.

The Sabah Deputy Chief Minister, however, did not reveal the five options because he described them as a party strategy.

“We have five options. (What are the five options?) That is a strategy,” he told reporters after attending the closing of Sabah BN Convention by BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who is also Umno president here today.

Earlier in his speech, Bung Moktar said Sabah BN would formulate a new strategy, manifesto and pledge ahead of GE15.

“We will change Sabah’s economy because Sabah has so much potential. Sabah BN will determine our direction to face GE15,” he said. ― Bernama