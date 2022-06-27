SEREMBAN, June 27 — The water supply disruption in Springhill, Port Dickson, near here, until today is due to the landslide following the flood at the Gunung Berembun Forest Reserve last Dec 18, among the factors.

Syarikat Air Negeri Sembilan (Sains) director, Ir Mohd Yazid Ahmad said the disruption affected almost 4,000 of the consumer account holders in the area.

He said the river water in the affected forest area was the main source of water supply to the Linggi water treatment plant (LRA) before being channelled to Springhill and at certain times, the plant had to reduce or stop the water pump operations in order to meet the national drinking water standards.

"This happens due to high level of the nephelometric turbidity units (NTUs), exceeding 5,000 while this LRA can only treat the water if the NTUs are below 1,000. If exceeded, it will take at least five to six hours or half a day to tackle the water turbidity to the point of affecting the water supply on higher grounds.

"The river water becomes turbid due to foreign particles like fine sand and the clogged filtration system,” he told reporters at the LRA Pantai, here, today.

Therefore, he said, SAINS had implemented short-term strategies including installing the pressure control equipment and coordinating the related valves to speed up water supply to Springhill and delivering static water tanks to the affected areas.

Mohd Yazid said SAINS was also upgrading and repairing the filtration system and the switch board panels at the LRA Linggi intake point to overcome the water supply disruption problem. — Bernama