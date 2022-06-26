Baling district police chief, Supt Shamsudin Mamat said the three were identified as Mashitoh Ibrahim and her two sons Mohd Ziyad Zikri Sharudin and Mohd Ziyad Haziq. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

ALOR SETAR, June 26 — Three members of a family are missing and feared drowned after a Proton Persona car that they were in skidded before plunging into a river at the Jambatan Pantai Cicar, Kuala Ketil near Baling today.

Baling district police chief, Supt Shamsudin Mamat said the three were identified as Mashitoh Ibrahim, 37, and her two sons Mohd Ziyad Zikri Sharudin, 7, and Mohd Ziyad Haziq, 5.

“Five personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) on a rescue boat are now trying to locate the victims in the river using the ’grappling iron’ technique.

“We have not managed to locate the victims and we will update from time to time of new developments,” he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, Kedah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) deputy director, Assistant Fire Commissioner Syufaat Kamaron said they received a distress call at 6.42pm about a car plunging into a river.

“The river was fast-moving at the time. Several boats owned by the village folks were also used in the search and rescue. They also said they witnessed the incident.

“Rescue personnel who are conducting a water surface search were still unable to locate the position of the vehicle.

“The department’s water rescue unit (PPDA) using two aluminium boats from the Baling and Tikam Batu Rescue and Fire Stations have been deployed to the location,” he said. — Bernama