TAIPING, June 19 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Idris Ahmad has called on members of the public to report any Islamic medical practices found online that are inappropriate and considered deviant.

He said such reports were necessary to enable investigations and action to be taken against the perpetrators.

“We hope that if there are any medical practices that violate religious beliefs (with practices) such as (casting) spells, do not wait for the religious office and report it directly to the state Islamic Religious Department, police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

“We do not want the matter to spread to the point of causing trouble,” he said during a press conference at the ‘Bantu Rakyat’ mobile sales programme for the Bukit Gantang parliamentary constituency in Kampung Kurnia Jaya, Kamunting here, today.

He was commenting on a statement yesterday by Penang Mufti Datuk Seri Wan Salim Wan Mohd Noor who suggested that the Muzakarah Committee of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs hold a meeting to discuss issues with regard to the current trend of online Islamic medical practices.

Earlier, Darussyifa Malaysia Research and Development Committee chief Datuk Abdul Rashid Mat Amin said the emergence of individuals who have allegedly committed fraud by imposing high charges and performing immoral acts such as molestation had tarnished the image of Islamic healthcare.

Idris said issues related to religious matters, including enforcement, were the right of the respective states. — Bernama