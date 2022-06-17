The records and archives on MA63 enabled the Sarawak government to identify the rights which had been stripped away and helped it to successfully negotiate for the restoration of the rights, says State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SIBU, June 17 — Sarawak managed to regain its rights enshrined under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) because it has access to records and archives which were properly maintained in the country and overseas, said State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion.

He said these records and archives on MA63 enabled the Sarawak government to identify the rights which had been stripped away and helped it to successfully negotiate for the restoration of the rights.

“Our negotiations were based on records and historical data. Without all these, we would not have enjoyed the outcome,” he said when officiating at a ceremony for awards on record keeping in the Sarawak civil service here today.

He said the Sarawak government was lucky because a delegation it sent to the United Kingdom managed to get hold of materials and records on the agreement which proved crucial to start the negotiations.

“Imagine if the records had disappeared, we would surely not have succeeded in claiming whatever we have done now, including (oil and gas) royalties, increase in revenue and restoration of our eroded rights,” he said.

Jaul said records and archives are not just for Sarawak to reclaim its rights under MA63 but are also part of the complete history on the formation of Malaysia which should be preserved. — Bernama