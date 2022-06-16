Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Yaakob wished these students success in their future endeavours as they embark on a new journey after getting their SPM 2021 results. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has congratulated all students who obtained their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia 2021 examination results today.

He wished these students success in their future endeavours as they embark on a new journey after getting their SPM 2021 results.

“Today is definitely full of excitement and anxiety for all SPM 2021 candidates. Whatever the results you received, I extend my congratulations. Wish you success!” the prime minister said on his Facebook today.

He said 9,696 candidates had excelled by scoring grade A in all subjects. — Bernama