The site of the Nenggiri hydro-electric project in Gua Musang is seen on a map in Kota Bharu June 13, 2022. — Bernama pic

KOTA BHARU, June 14 — Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) is building a mini gallery to house Orang Asli artifacts that are found at the site of the Nenggiri hydro-electric project in Gua Musang work on which began last March.

Its general manager for Kelantan and Terengganu, Mustaphakamal Yaacob said the setting up of the mini gallery, which will be in Gua Musang, was one of the initiatives by TNB to preserve the artifacts and archeological materials that may be found in 13 cave areas around the project site.

He said the caves included Gua Cha, Gua Jaya, Gua Peraling, Gua Lembu, Gua Dala, Gua Chawan, Gua Lubang Kelawar, Gua Cahaya, Gua Kecil, Gua Keledung, Gua Rahmat, Gua Janggut and Gua Air.

”Based on the Heritage Impact Assessment, all artifacts need to be removed and placed in one gallery and we expect the evacuation work of the archaeological artifacts will take two years,” he told reporters at a briefing on the hydroelectric project here yesterday, which was also attended by Nenggiri Hydroelectric project director Mohammad Zamri Ibrahim.

For the time being, Mustaphakamal said any artifacts found would be placed at a temporary storage which was built last March.

He gave the assurance that TNB would protect the interests and well-being of the Orang Asli and the local residents, as well as to give priority to environmental sustainability in the implementation of the project.

“We will also always consult with the relevant parties, including the National Heritage Department and the National Museum Department, which will manage the mini gallery ,” he added. — Bernama