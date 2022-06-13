Beh said the modus operandi of the 21-year-old suspect was to sell the ‘cookies’ to regular customers and those interested via social media platforms. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — The latest tactic of selling cannabis-laced biscuits online was busted after a local man was arrested at a condominium in Bandar Menjalara, Kepong here last Wednesday.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said the modus operandi of the 21-year-old suspect selling the ‘cookies’ to regular customers and those interested via social media platforms.

“The biscuits produced around Klang Valley were sold in a six-piece pack weighing 230 grams (gm) for RM100.

“We raided the condominium and found two packets with “Happiness Begins with a Wonder Cake’ sticker,” he said at a press conference here today.

Beh said interrogation of the suspect led to the arrest of another six local men at a condominium in Bandar Menjalara and Jalan Lintang, Batu Caves on June 9.

“Police seized cannabis weighing 25,150 gm, ecstasy pills weighing 2,863 gm, RM6,000 cash, and five jewellery items, with the total seizure value of RM248,490,” he added.

The results of urine screening found three of seven suspects were positive for drugs. Checks found that four of the seven suspects had previous drug-related records, he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act. — Bernama