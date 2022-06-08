Datuk Zainal Abidin Alias, 78, and Mohamed Rizal, 53, were charged with committing the offence at a house in Kampung Sum-Sum Hilir, Janda Baik, Bentong at 6.10pm on May 21.

RAUB, June 8 — A former diplomat and his son pleaded not guilty in Sessions Court here today to planting 102 ganja (cannabis) trees.

Datuk Zainal Abidin Alias, 78, and Mohamed Rizal, 53, were charged with committing the offence at a house in Kampung Sum-Sum Hilir, Janda Baik, Bentong at 6.10pm on May 21.

The charge, under Section 6B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, provides for imprisonment for life and whipping not less than six strokes, upon conviction.

Pahang Prosecution director Mohammad Khalid Ab Karim and Deputy Public Prosecutors Hayda Faridzal Abu Hassan and Anisah Pisol appeared for the prosecution while the accused were represented by lawyer Rahmat Hazlan.

During the proceedings, the prosecution informed that no bail was offered to the two accused while Rahmat said that his party had sent a representation to the Attorney-General's Chambers on June 2.

Judge Ahmad Faizadh Yahaya fixed July 22 for mention of the case.

On Friday, the father and son were charged at the Magistrate’s Court in Bentong for trafficking ganja and possessing cannabis oil.

Mohamed Rizal also faced a third charge for allegedly misusing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) at the narcotics office of Bentong district police headquarters at 8.40pm on May 23. — Bernama