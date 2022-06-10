A total of 295 pilgrims who were among the first group arrived safely at the Prince Mohammad Abdulaziz International Airport at Madinah, June 5, 2022. — Bernama pic

MAKKAH, June 10 — A total of 2,700 Malaysian haj pilgrims have arrived in Madinah, via 10 flights, since June 4.

Head of the Malaysian Haj Delegation, Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman, said that all of them had started moving to Makkah in stages, under the management of Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH).

He said that, until last night, a total of 295 pilgrims had arrived safely, and they were the first pilgrims on flight KT01 from Malaysia to Madinah.

It is understood that all pilgrims will be housed in three separate accommodations, namely in the Abraj Al Janadriyah building, Qasr Al Janadriyah and Land Premium.

Meanwhile, most pilgrims met by reporters expressed their gratitude, after having to wait for two years to set foot in the Holy Land, not to mention the warm welcome received back home, as well as in Madinah and Makkah.

One of the pilgrims, Muhammad Haziq Azri, 17, said that this was the first time he had set foot in Makkah with both his parents and his sister.

"Alhamdulillah, I am finally in Makkah; I can’t wait to see the Kaaba. There are no words to express happiness when I get here,” he said.

Another pilgrim, Nazarudin Komari, 40, said the fatigue from the six hours of travelling was gone upon reaching Makkah, especially when the movement of the pilgrims was well organised by TH staff.

He added that he was not only moved by every effort made by TH, but also thankful that all the pilgrims arrived safely to perform the first umrah. — Bernama