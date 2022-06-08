The first group of Haj pilgrims from Malaysia heading to Saudi Arabia are seen at the Movenpick Convention Centre on June 4, 2022. — Bernama pic

MECCA, June 8 — Malaysian Haj pilgrims are scheduled to arrive in Mecca in stages from 8 pm local time, tomorrow.

Manager of Maktab 47, Roslan Jonet said they would receive about 295 pilgrims who departed from Madinah via seven buses before being taken to the Abraj Al-Janadriyyah building, here.

He said this was the first group of pilgrims who departed from Malaysia on June 4.

“There will be a small event to welcome the first group tomorrow before they perform their umrah. In terms of accommodation, pilgrims will be grouped according to their flight schedule and certain assessments including family ties,” he told reporters after a briefing session on Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) preparations today.

So far, a total of 1,940 Malaysian pilgrims have arrived in Madinah via seven flights.

The Abraj Al-Janadriyyah building houses two maktab (accommodation hostels), namely Maktab 46 and 47, while the Qasr Al-Janadriah building houses Maktab 49 and Land Premium, Maktab 48 and 50.

Roslan, who is also TH Melaka director, said 30 staff or six staff for each maktab would work round the clock to ensure the welfare and comfort of all pilgrims.

“Each accommodation building has various facilities including management office, pharmacies, health clinics, grocery stores and customer service counters,” he added.

This year, a total of 48 flights will bring 14,306 Malaysian pilgrims to the Holy Land, with the last flight on July 2. — Bernama