Children aged between five and 12 get their Covid-19 vaccine at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil February 3, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — A total of 1,180,415 or 33.2 per cent of children aged five to 11 in the country have completed their vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

According to the CovidNow portal, a total of 1,728,942 children or 48.6 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For teenagers aged 12 to 17 years, a total of 2,914,722 individuals or 93.7 per cent have completed their vaccination while 3,011,068 or 96.8 per cent of them have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for the adult population, 16,100,274 or 68.4 per cent of the group have taken their booster dose while 22,975,123 or 97.6 per cent have completed two doses and 23,251,598 or 98.8 per cent have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 4,666 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were dispensed, of which 563 were as the first dose, 2,557 the second dose and 1,546 as booster dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccines administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 70,947,904.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal reported two deaths due to Covid-19 in the country yesterday with one each recorded in Johor and Melaka. — Bernama