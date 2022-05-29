SHAH ALAM, May 29 — The Department of Environment (DoE) of Selangor has discovered that the illegal activity of a premises cleaning used metal drums believed to contain chemical wastes is the cause of Sungai Aur, Klang, near here, turning blue.

Selangor DoE director Nor Aziah Jaafar said an operation conducted together with the Klang Municipal Council (MPK) enforcement unit and the police, which ended at 8pm yesterday, resulted in them coming across hundreds of used drums.

“We discovered hundreds of used drums ready to be cleaned in an open area where a flow of blue water was also found in a drain outside the premises that led to a large drain nearby.

“The activity to clean the used drums containing chemical wastes, which is categorised as scheduled wastes with the code SW409, was carried out without the approval of the DoE.

“An Equipment Operation Detention (POK) order was issued to the premises under Section 38(1)(a) of the Environmental Quality Act 1974 to stop the pollution and until further investigation is completed.

“In the operation, a representative of the premises, a man in his 40s, was also detained to help in investigations,” she said in a statement today.

Nor Aziah said the case is being investigated under Section 34A, Section 34B, Section 25, Section 18 and Section 19 of the Environmental Quality Act 1974.

“Meanwhile, a total compound of RM500,000 was issued for various offences under the Environmental Quality (Scheduled Wastes) Regulations 2005.

“Several samples of coloured water and scheduled wastes linked to the case will be sent to the Chemistry Department of Malaysia (JKM) for further analysis,” she said, adding that the Selangor DoE viewed such offences seriously.

“We will not hesitate to take stringent action against environmental criminals. Thank you to members of the public for helping us by furnishing information on activities which pollute the environment.

“I also urge the public to report any such activity by contacting us on the 24-hour toll-free line at 1-800-88-2727 or e-mail to [email protected] and via the DoE e-complaint portal at https://eaduan.doe.gov.my,” she said. — Bernama