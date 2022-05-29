NIBONG TEBAL, May 29 — The Ministry of Environment and Water (Kasa) is expected to table amendments to the Environmental Quality Act 1974 at the next Parliament sitting in an effort to empower environmental enforcement.

Its Deputy Minister, Datuk Mansor Othman said a draft of the amendments is now at the Attorney-General’s Chambers before it is tabled at the coming Parliament sitting so that strict action could be taken against those who fail to follow environmental regulations.

“Through the amendments, we hope to boost environmental enforcement, including imposing the maximum compound, so that people will think twice about polluting the environment,” he told Bernama here today.

He said this when met after launching an open-burning awareness programme with the Kampung Changkat community that was organised by the Department of Environment (DOE) with the cooperation of the Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) District Information Office.

Also present was Penang DOE director Sharifah Zakiah Syed Sahab.

Meanwhile, Mansor advised the public not to carry out open burning, especially in areas that can easily catch fire like peatlands and landfills. — Bernama