Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak speaks to media as he leaves Anwar Ibrahim's house in Segambut in this file picture taken on February 23, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, a former aide to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, has urged the party to conduct a forensic audit after claiming foul play in the polls for the Gombak division head.

Unofficial results suggest Farhash, formerly chief of the Perak PKR chapter, has been defeated by Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, currently Selangor Mentri Besar.

“After scrutinising the unofficial tally of the 2022 PKR polls that was just released by the party election committee (JPP), I would like to express my deepest suspicion against the transparency and the veracity of the said results,” he said in a statement.

“Our party has solid proof and documentation to back our formal protest and urge the party to conduct a forensic audit on the tallying system and its implementation,” he added.

The young PKR leader suggested that the results were “nonsensical” because the number of votes he garnered did not tally with the size of voters that turned up to cast their ballots physically.

“Our protest is against the results of both the physical and online voting whereby we found the results for the Gombak division race results were nonsensical,” he said.

The Gombak division was formerly held by PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali. Azmin defected to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia in 2020. He was seen as one of the masterminds of the power grab dubbed the Sheraton Move that plunged Malaysia into a prolonged political crisis.

Amirudin was seen as a close ally of Azmin although the former has repeatedly stated that they merely enjoy cordial relations. Amirudin succeeded Azmin as Selangor mentri besar.

The unofficial tally showed Amirudin garnered 1,858 votes against Farhash’s 1,215.