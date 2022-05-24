A general view of the Customs, Immigration And Quarantine Complex at the Malaysia-Thailand border in Pasir Mas April 1, 2022. — Bernama pic

KOTA BHARU, May 24 — Thailand is allowing Malaysian-owned vehicles which have been stranded in the country due to border closures following the Covid-19 pandemic to be brought home without any charge from June 1 to 30.

Rantau Panjang Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk said the vehicles could be taken home via the border checkpoint at the Rantau Panjang Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex (ICQS).

“This matter was agreed upon in a recent meeting with the 13 relevant agencies in line with reopening of the international borders between Malaysia and Thailand in Kelantan beginning June 1,” she told reporters after attending Infra Quest Sdn Bhd’s Silver Jubilee celebration here on Monday.

Siti Zailah, who is also the Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister, said she understood the constraints faced by the people and complaints received to bring home their stranded vehicles from Thailand.

“Therefore, I call on all Malaysians whose vehicles are stranded in Thailand to act immediately before the Thai government reimposes the fee after the deadline,” she added. — Bernama