KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — A total of 22,972,947 individuals, or 97.6 per cent of the adult population in the country, have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, as of yesterday.

According to the CovidNOW website, a total of 23,249,217 individuals or 98.8 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 16,082,337 individuals or 68.4 per cent have received the booster dose.

As for adolescents aged between 12 and 17, a total of 2,910,144 of them, or 93.5 per cent of their population, have completed the vaccination, while 3,006,641 individuals or 96.6 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, for children aged five to 11, a total of 1,126,026 individuals or 31.7 per cent of the group have been fully vaccinated under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids), while 1,679,475 individuals or 47.3 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 8,435 doses were administered, with 1,852 as booster doses, 3,316 as second doses and 3,267 as first doses, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 70,813,162.

According to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, two Covid-19 deaths were recorded in Selangor yesterday. — Bernama