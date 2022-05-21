Children aged between five and 12 years old get their Covid-19 vaccine during the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Kids (PICKids) at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil February 3, 2022. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 ― A total of 1,099,250 children aged between five and 11 years, or 31 per cent of their population in the country, have completed the vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

According to the CovidNow website, a total of 1,665,098 of the children, or 46.9 per cent of the population, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged between 12 and 17, a total of 2,908,320 individuals or 93.5 per cent of their population have completed the Covid-19 vaccination, while 3,005,192 individuals or 96.6 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, for the adult population, 68.3 per cent, or a total of 16,077,473 individuals, have received the booster dose, while 22,972,457 individuals or 97.6 per cent have completed two doses of the vaccine and 23,248,351 individuals or 98.8 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 20,998 doses of the vaccine were dispensed, with 7,695 doses as first dose, 11,286 doses as second dose and 2,017 doses as booster dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation programme (PICK) to 70,762,530. According to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, five deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded in the country yesterday, with two of them in Johor and one each in Perak, Penang and Selangor. ― Bernama