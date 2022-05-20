Children aged between five and 12-years-old get their Covid-19 vaccine during the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Kids at the Ideal Convention Centre in Shah Alam February 3, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — A total of 1,085,977 or 30.6 per cent of children aged five to 11 in the country have completed their vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

According to the CovidNow portal, a total of 1,657,180 children or 46.7 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For teenagers aged 12 to 17 years, a total of 2,907,463 individuals or 93.4 per cent have completed their vaccination while 3,004,613 or 96.5 per cent of them have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for the adult population, 16,075,262 or 68.3 per cent of the group have taken their booster dose while 22,972,212 or 97.6 per cent have completed two doses and 23,248,104 or 98.8 per cent have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 12,667 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were dispensed, of which 4,384 were as the first dose, 5,188 the second dose and 3,095 as booster dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccines administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 70,737,211.

According to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, three Covid-19 deaths were recorded yesterday, two in Selangor and one in Melaka. — Bernama