Kuching cops tracking down driver, owner of vehicle driven against traffic flow at Jalan Kwong Lee Bank

The vehicle that is spotted being driven against the flow of traffic at Jalan Kwong Lee Bank in Kuching. — Borneo Post Online pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, May 16 — Police are tracking the driver and owner of a vehicle spotted being driven against the flow of traffic at Jalan Kwong Lee Bank in Pending (near Tanah Puteh clinic) recently.

Kuching Police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the police have received a report on the incident after a post on the incident went viral on social media.

“In the incident, the driver of the vehicle was seen driving the vehicle in the opposite direction against the flow of traffic at Jalan Kwong Lee Bank (near Tanah Puteh clinic) which endangered the other traffic users,” he said in a press statement yesterday.

Ahsmon said the case is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act (RTA) 1987, for driving recklessly and dangerously.

He added that those who witnessed or saw the incident could contact investigating officer (IO) Insp Angelina Henry Winner at 013-5670223. — Borneo Post Online