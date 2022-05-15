Penang police: Man killed in attack near food court in Kampung Baru

Police said a man was killed in a fight which broke out near a food court in Kampung Baru last night. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

BUKIT MERTAJAM, May 15 — A man was killed after being hacked and stabbed in an attack by a group of individuals, in a fight which broke out near a food court in Kampung Baru here last night.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief, ACP Shafee Abd Samad, said in the 8pm incident, the victim, in his 30s, was believed to have been attacked by four men and a woman.

He said the local man, who suffered serious injuries to several parts of his body including the neck, was sent to Bukit Mertajam Hospital (HBM) for treatment before reportedly dying from his wounds.

“Based on the investigation, the attack took place in an open area near a food court in Kampung Baru, and it involved the victim with a woman and four local men who are believed to know each other.

“The man was said to be involved in a fight with the group and he sustained serious injuries and was taken to HBM by members of the public, before being pronounced dead while receiving treatment,” he said in a statement here today.

Shafee said the group of suspects then fled in a vehicle and efforts to track down them were underway, while police did not rule out the possibility that the fight was due to revenge.

“The cause of the fight is still under investigation, under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,” he added.

He appealed to the members of the public who witnessed the incident to contact the investigating officer, ASP Ahmad Shahir Adnan, at 019-951 7045 or 04-538 2222, or any nearby police station.

Earlier, several video clips lasting 17, 10 and five seconds respectively on social media, notably on Facebook, showed a fight recorded by passers-by, showing a woman holding a machete and a victim lying on the street. — Bernama