Home minister: Only individuals on special list or with permission from IGP can use police escorts

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin speaks to reporters at a Hari Raya open house at Pusat Latihan Polis in Kuala Lumpur May 11, 2022. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said only individuals on a special list or those with permission from the inspector-general of police (IGP) are allowed to have police escorts.

He said the matter had been agreed in Parliament and anyone, be it the officers or benefactors, if found guilty, would be investigated.

He was commenting on the case allegedly involving Baling MP Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim’s son who posted a video of himself purportedly being escorted by two outriders through the streets of Penang on May 6.

He said there was no need to review the SOPs surrounding the use of escorts and outriders.

“The matter is being investigated internally and we will announce the findings of the investigation in a day or two,” Hamzah told reporters during a Hari Raya open house event at the Police Training Centre in Kuala Lumpur today.

“There are no issues with the SOPs. It is a matter of an individual using these facilities without permission.”

On May 6, an Instagram Story shared by Azeez’s son went viral after it apparently showed him being escorted by two policemen along Jalan Bukit Gambir in Penang.

The two police officers have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.