No state reported excess felling of trees, no new forest plantation licence issued so far, says minister

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, May 6 — Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said that thus far no state reported having exceeded the Annual Felling Ration (CTT) set by the government and issued new licences for forest plantation projects.

He said this was due to the government's proactive action which always focused on protecting the country’s natural resources.

“Although forest is under the state government, in terms of administration and management, it is under the state forestry departments and the Forestry Department of Peninsular Malaysia at the federal level which controls each production licence.

“There is denying the fact that there is also illegal encroachment on forests but monitoring and enforcements are often carried out against these illegal loggers," he said.

He said this after visiting the former Kelantan FA coach who is also the country's prolific striker of the 90s, Hashim Mustapha, at his residence near Kampung Guchil Bayam, here today.

Takiyuddin, who is also the Member of Parliament for Kota Baru, also said that there were no new forest plantations were detected being licensed by any state following the implementation of a 15-year moratorium on approvals for new forest plantations in permanent forest reserves in the peninsula recently.

“The state government may allow a company to replant a forest plantation and it can cut down an area and the company has to replant the new trees.

“Now, I can confirm that there are no more new forest plantations licences issued. When there are no new licences issued, means there is no more forest exploration,” he said.

Meanwhile, in another development, Takiyuddin said a total of 27 million trees of various species were planted nationwide last year under the 100 Million Tree Planting Campaign 2021-2025. — Bernama