Smooth traffic on major highways on third day of Raya

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Traffic was reported to be smooth and under control on all major highways on the third day of Aidilfitri today following a drop in the number of vehicles on the roads.

The Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), in a Twitter post, said as at 10am, traffic was still smooth in both directions on highways in the north, south and eastern sectors, including locations around toll plazas.

Traffic flow was also reported to be smooth in both directions on the Johor Causeway connecting Malaysia and Singapore.

LLM advised road users especially in the east coast to follow the proposed travel time schedules for the KL-Karak Highway and East Coast Highway Phase 1 (LPT 1) in conjunction with the celebration.

The public can get the latest traffic information from the Plusline toll-free line 1-800-88-0000 and Twitter page at www.twitter.com/plustrafik or LLM line 1-800-88-7752 and Twitter account at www.twitter.com/LLMinfotrafik. — Bernama