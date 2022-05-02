Police: Two teenagers killed in motorcycle collision with four-wheel drive vehicle in Pahang

Police said two teenagers died after their motorcycle collided with a four-wheel drive vehicle at Kilometre 23 of Jalan Pekan/Batu Balik in Pekan today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUANTAN, May 2 — Two teenagers died after their motorcycle collided with a four-wheel drive vehicle at Kilometre (KM) 23 of Jalan Pekan/Batu Balik in Pekan today.

Pekan district police chief Supt Mohd Zaidi Mat Zain said the victims, rider Muhammad Nur Zulkefli Zakaria from Kampung Temai Tengah, and pillion rider Muhammad Ibrahim Mhd Kchairudin, from Temai Hilir, both 18, died at the scene of the collision that occurred at 5.30pm.

“The collision is believed to have occurred when the victims’ motorcycle from Pekan to Batu Balik skidded while negotiating a bend and entered the opposite lane and collided with a Mitsubishi Triton, which had a father and son onboard,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Zaidi said the victims’ bodies were taken to Pekan Hospital for autopsy and further investigation will be conducted under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama