PBB branches say no to contest of top posts in party

(From 5th left) Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu, Jefferson Jamit, Datuk Douglas Uggah, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, Wilson Nyabong, Lidam Assan and others in a photo call after the conference April 30, 2022. — Borneo Post pic

KAPIT, April 30 — The four Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) branches in Kapit, namely Pelagus, Katibas, Bukit Goram and Baleh, have passed two resolutions at the party’s delegates conference today.

They are: That they fully support the Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg; and that there would be no contest for the top posts in the party — post of president and his two deputies.

The resolutions were passed during the delegates conference of four PBB branches at the civic centre here.

The four branches were Pelagus which is led by Kapit MP Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, Katibas led by Lidam Assan, Bukit Goram (Jefferson Jamit), and Baleh led by Tapah Ata, a political secretary to the premier.

Deputy Premier Datuk Douglas Uggah was on hand to declare open the conference, which among others, selected delegates from the four branches to attend the PBB Convention to be held at Borneo Convention Centre (Kuching) in June.

Nanta, who is also Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumers’ Affairs was among those who spoke at the event, which was also attended by Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Native Customs and Laws) Jefferson Jamit, Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development 1 Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu, Machan assemblyman Allan Siden Gramong, Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong, Katibas assemblyman Lidam Assan, Tapah Ata, and deputy head of PBB Women’s Wing Datuk Angelina Celestine Ujang. — Borneo Post