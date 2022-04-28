Johor Amanah lodges report, wants cops to probe plot to undermine country’s judiciary system

Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (left) and the party’s Johor chapter party mobilisation chief Onn Jaafar outside the Johor Baru North district police headquarters in Johor Baru, April 28, 2022. — Picture by Ben Tan

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, April 28 — Johor Parti Amanah Negara has today urged the police to initiate investigations into an alleged plot to undermine the country’s judiciary system, following an anti-graft investigation against judge Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali.

Amanah deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, who spoke on behalf of its Johor chapter, claimed that certain parties are attempting to intimidate the Court of Appeal judge and take advantage of the situation.

“It is ironic that a judge with integrity who undertook his responsibilities well had been labelled with allegations of wrongdoing, causing undue public uneasiness.

“This is dangerous and that is why a police report has been lodged by Amanah representatives in all states nationwide,” said Salahuddin when met outside the Johor Baru North district police headquarters here.

He was accompanied by Johor Amanah’s party mobilisation chief Onn Jaafar, who lodged the police report on behalf of the party.

The police report sighted by Malay Mail showed that Amanah listed three instances of alleged concerted efforts to bring down the country’s judiciary.

Mohd Nazlan was allegedly targeted for being the High Court judge who had heard Umno’s disgraced former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s trial over the misappropriation of RM42 million of government-owned SRC International Sdn Bhd’s funds.

The first was a TikTok video clip labelled “Berita 7.57” on April 22 accusing Mohd Nazlan of having erred in his judgment and therefore is an embarrassment.

The second was an article by fugitive blogger Raja Petra Kamarudin on his site Malaysia Today, with the article dated April 20 carrying the title “Judge Mohd Nazlan being investigated for unexplained RM1 million in his bank account”.

The third was the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) investigation against Mohd Nazlan with its chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki saying the investigation was a normal procedure after it received an official report.

Salahuddin, who is also the Pulai MP, urged police to investigate those responsible for instigating hatred towards Mohd Nazlan and the country’s judiciary in general.

“We will follow up with the authorities on their next course of action after their probe,” he said, referring to the party.

“What is important is that we need to open the public’s eyes on efforts to disrupt the country’s judiciary.”

Earlier today, MACC maintained that it is in its jurisdiction to investigate any public officials after an official report or complaints have been lodged against the individuals.

MACC has been criticised for attempting to interfere with the judiciary, which has its own mechanism to deal with errant judges.

On April 21, Mohd Nazlan had lodged a police report, denying allegations made by an online portal carried by Raja Petra Kamaruddin on the issue.

It was also reported on the same day that the Office of the Chief Registrar of the Federal Court had described the article titled “Judge Mohd Nazlan being investigated for unexplained RM1 million in his bank” as false and baseless.