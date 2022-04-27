Zahid sues Dr Mahathir for defamation, insists never met to discuss court case before latter became PM again

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court April 13, 2022. — Picture by Devan Manuel

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has filed a defamation suit against former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Zahid is demanding an apology and compensation over remarks that he allegedly went to meet Dr Mahathir to discuss his court case prior to the latter’s reappointment as prime minister in 2018.

The suit was filed on April 20 at the High Court here.

In his statement of claim, Zahid alleged that Dr Mahathir maliciously made untrue, unsubstantiated and defamatory remarks against him.

He also claimed that he never met Dr Mahathir to discuss any court case or investigation by government agencies against himself before Dr Mahathir was appointed Malaysia’s seventh prime minister in May 2018.

