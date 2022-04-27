After his execution in Singapore, Wisma Putra conveys condolences to Nagaenthran’s family

Wisma Putra in a statement today said it would through the Malaysian High Commission in Singapore continue to provide appropriate consular assistance to the family of the deceased. — Picture By Devan Manuel

PUTRAJAYA, April 27 — The Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) extended its condolences to the family of Malaysian Nagaenthran Dharmalingam who was sentenced to death early this morning at Changi Prison, Singapore.

Wisma Putra in a statement today said it would through the Malaysian High Commission in Singapore continue to provide appropriate consular assistance to the family of the deceased.

According to the statement, the government has been working for a long time to help Nagaenthran.

The government through Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah this week once again sent letters to their counterparts in Singapore in an effort to ask the country’s government to consider and to commute his sentence.

“The letter also stated the Malaysian government’s openness to discuss with the Singapore government to implement the International Prisoner Transfer Programme between Malaysia and Singapore,” he said.

Besides, the first letter to the Singapore government was sent by the prime minister and foreign minister in November 2021.

In December 2021, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah also sent a letter to the President of the Republic of Singapore to commute Nagaenthran’s death sentence.

“The Malaysian government appreciates the feedback provided by the Singapore government and respects the country’s legal system.

“At the same time, the Malaysian government also expressed its appreciation to the Singapore government for the assistance provided during Nagaenthran’s detention and trial period,” he said.

In the meantime, the Malaysian High Commission in Singapore also exercised its due responsibility in providing consular assistance to Nagaenthran during his detention to ensure that his welfare and rights were always protected.

Wisma Putra also expressed its appreciation to the non-governmental organisations and other organisations that also sought to reduce the implementation of the death penalty on Nagaenthran, in addition to initiatives to abolish the death penalty.

Hailing from Perak, Nagaenthran, 34, was sentenced to death in 2010 for trafficking 42.72g of heroin in 2009 into Singapore, which is known to be among the countries with the strictest narcotics laws in the world.

He was supposed to have been executed on November 10, 2021, but found temporary respite on November 9 after the court was told he had tested positive for Covid-19 when he appeared for a final appeal against his death sentence. — Bernama