SDMC: 134 new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak, one death

Healthcare workers carry out Covid-19 screening for those with a recent travel history to Sabah at Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam October 4, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, April 23 — Sarawak today recorded a slight drop of new Covid-19 cases at 134 compared to yesterday’s 142, along with one death.

According to the daily update by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), the death was of an 85-year-old woman with hypertension, dislipidaemia and a heart disease who died at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) on April 21.

Out of today’s new cases, 43 were in Category 1 (asymptomatic), 90 in Category 2 (mild symptoms) and one in Category 4 (lung infection requiring oxygen support).

Kuching remained on top with 38 new cases followed by Miri (24), Bintulu (17), Sibu (12), Subis (5), Asajaya (4), Mukah (4), Pusa (4), Samarahan (3), Limbang (3), two cases each in Sarikei, Sri Aman, Kanowit, Kapit and Saratok; and one case each Serian, Betong, Bau, Lubok Antu, Dalat, Lundu, Kabong, Julau, Pakan and Meradong.

This brought the cumulative number of cases in the state to date to 304,708.

Meanwhile, SMDC also revealed that the police have issued six standard-operating-procedures (SOP) compounds in Sarawak, all in Kuching, for failing to check in via MySejahtera before entering public premises.

This brought the total number of SOP compounds issued by the police in the state to date to 13,898. — Borneo Post