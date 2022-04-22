On Earth Day, PM Ismail Sabri urges all to make sustainable practices a way of life

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks at the ‘Keluarga Malaysia Keluarga Sejahtera’ book launch at Putrajaya International Convention Centre in Putrajaya April 22, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has urged all quarters to pool their resources to make sustainable practices a part of their culture for the sake of future generations.

He said good practices like avoiding single-use plastics and saving on energy resources should be inculcated as a way of life.

“I pray that the whole of Keluarga Malaysia (The Malaysian Family) will continue to play a spirited role in shouldering the responsibility of handing over a sustainable Malaysia to the coming generation,” he said in a post on his Facebook page in conjunction with international Earth Day celebration today themed “Invest in Our Planet”.

Ismail Sabri also urged the private sector and government-linked companies to play their role in efforts to create a sustainable environment.

He said in line with the eighth focus of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), which is Speeding up Green Growth, economic development should not jeopardise the environment while areas under green cover should be protected.

Ismail Sabri said efforts to speed up green growth, enhance energy sustainability and transform the water sector should be maintained as a core of the country’s socioeconomic development.

Therefore, the government would continue to fulfil its commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 45 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2030, based on the intensity of 2005 emissions, in line with the aspiration to make Malaysia a low-carbon country, he said.

“I’m aware that this requires integrated efforts together with a high level of commitment and green investment.

“However, I am confident that with the involvement of Keluarga Malaysia, this commitment will ensure that Malaysia keeps pace with the efforts of other countries to achieve the global objectives in tackling climate change and enhance the country’s competitiveness,” he added. — Bernama