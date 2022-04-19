Covid-19: Malaysia reports 7,140 new cases, 16 deaths

People queue to purchase bus tickets at Terminal Bersepadu Selatan in Bandar Tasik Selatan April 14, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) reported 7,140 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, continuing the downward trend that began last week.

Categories 1 and 2 cases formed 99 per cent of the total. Just 110 patients required intensive care, with 68 of them needing breathing support.

Total active cases have now dropped to 96,601 after 14,423 cases were fully treated and discharged.

From Sunday to Monday, a total of 308 patients were hospitalised. Slightly over half of them were those who fell in Categories 3, 4 and 5. The rest either had mild or less severe symptoms.

Home quarantine treatment formed the largest bulk of active cases, at 97 per cent.

Meanwhile the coronavirus continues to claim more lives, with 16 more deaths related to Covid-19 reported yesterday.

Four of them were brought-in-dead to hospitals.

The continuing drop in daily new cases has helped relieve the public healthcare system.

The Health Ministry said all states have their ICU bed utilisation reduced to below half the capacity.

For regular beds, only Negri Sembilan and Putrajaya reported a utilisation rate of more than 50 per cent.

Ventilator usage is just at 9 per cent.