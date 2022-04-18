Ismail Sabri’s nomination as PM candidate proves Umno’s stability in facing GE15, says Tok Mat

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan is pictured at the 2021 Umno General Assembly at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur March 19, 2022. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, April 18 — Umno’s decision to nominate Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the prime minister candidate for the 15th General Election (GE15) proves the party’s unity and stability to face the challenges in the GE15.

Deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the decision clearly showed Umno’s maturity, hence putting a stop to the speculations that the party was in turmoil in determining who should be their “poster boy”.

“For me, in facing the GE15, we have to put our house in order first. If our house is in turmoil and we are fighting over who should be highlighted, that would raise questions and definitely not good for the party. So, when the leadership came out with the decision, we are relieved.

“People said Umno is in turmoil over who should be the poster boy. We have shown them that we all agreed that the prime minister is the best candidate...that Umno is united, calm and all set to face the election,” he said to reporters after attending the opening ceremony of the First Meeting of the Fifth Session of the 14th State Assembly here today.

Mohamad, who is also Rantau assemblyman and Umno election director, also repeated his stance that now until June is the best time for the GE to be held due to the overwhelming enthusiasm among part members following the victories in the Melaka and Johor state elections.

He said he would start going to each state to monitor and scrutinise which seats are winnable seats that need to be focused on after the Aidilfitri celebration.

“There are seats that we want to retain, there are seats that we want to regain and there are seats that we want to minimise losses. That’s my strategy...we have to be realistic, we are not contesting all seats,” he explained. — Bernama