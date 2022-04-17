Loke: Anwar still Pakatan’s PM candidate choice

DAP leader Anthony Loke Siew Fook speaks at the Engagement session with DAP Secretary General at Shenga Convention Hall, Batu Caves April 16, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

BATU CAVES, April 17 — Federal Opposition Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) long-standing decision for PH chairman and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to be the coalition’s candidate for prime minister remains unchanged, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke has confirmed.

When asked about ruling parties Umno and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia naming their candidates for prime minister in the event they win the 15th general election (GE15), Loke said those who want to name their prime ministerial candidate have the right to do so.

“For DAP, definitely we are in PH, whatever PH’s decision must be made together, in consensus,” he told reporters when met after his engagement session last night with DAP grassroots and leaders from the ethnic Indian community.

Asked if PH had yet to decide its candidate for the post of prime minister, Loke said: “We decided a long time ago.”

And when asked further if Anwar was still the choice for PH in terms of its prime ministerial candidate, Loke confirmed this: “Yes, that’s a standing decision. As long as there’s no new decision, then the decision still stands.”

Yesterday, local daily Berita Harian reported Bersatu supreme council member Datuk Razali Idris as saying on April 15 that the party would propose its president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to be the candidate for the 10th prime minister if the party wins the next general election, pointing out that the current prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is only the vice-president of Umno in comparison.

On April 14, the Umno supreme council unanimously nominated its vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to continue as prime minister if the Barisan Nasional coalition it belongs to wins GE15.