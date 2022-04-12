Seremban teacher duped of over RM250,000 in Macau scam

Negri Sembilan police contingent headquarters Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief, Supt Aibee Ab Ghani said the 43-year-old woman claimed she had received a call from an insurance agent regarding the confirmation of a claim but she denied the matter. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SEREMBAN, April 12 — A teacher near here lost more than RM250,000 since June last year after being duped by an “insurance agent” and “police officer” in a Macau scam.

Negri Sembilan police contingent headquarters Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief, Supt Aibee Ab Ghani said the 43-year-old woman claimed she had received a call from an insurance agent regarding the confirmation of a claim but she denied the matter.

He said following this, the victim was said to have received a call from a policeman known as Sergeant Rizal who said her personal information was implicated in a money laundering case under the Sabah Water Department.

“The next day the victim received a call asking her to transfer money to his bank account to settle the case apart from being asked to provide a bank account that is rarely used with the woman using her Bank Rakyat account for that purpose.

“The victim dealt with them for almost five months since June last year, and from October 29, 2021 to March 26 this year, the victim had made nine transactions to the Bank Rakyat account totalling RM265,225.50,” he said in a statement today.

Aibee said from the amount, a total of RM200,000 was obtained by the victim through a loan while the balance was from her savings.

However, he said the victim became suspicious and after checking her Bank Rakyat account found that the balance in her account was only RM78. She realised the money had been transferred to another individual’s account.

The victim then realised she had been cheated and lodged a police report yesterday. The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating, he added. — Bernama