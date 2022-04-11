In N. Sembilan, doctor loses over RM173,000 to part-time job offer scam

Negri Sembilan police contingent headquarters Commercial Crime Investigation Department head, Supt Aibee Ab Ghani said the 29-year-old was offered the digital marketing job by the individual known as June via an online shopping website. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SEREMBAN, April 11 — A female doctor in Port Dickson lost RM173,888.74 to a part-time job offer scam via Instagram last Friday.

Negri Sembilan police contingent headquarters Commercial Crime Investigation Department head, Supt Aibee Ab Ghani said the 29-year-old was offered the digital marketing job by the individual known as June via an online shopping website.

“She said the woman then dealt with a man named Alex who asked her to purchase products via the website and she would receive a commission for each purchase of the items.

“The victim’s first task was to buy items costing a total of RM99 and the woman received a commission of 10 per cent of the capital.

“The victim was then asked to buy more items and she made seven local bank transactions amounting to RM173,888.74 the next day.

“She was promised commission on the purchases made that were settled yesterday but the victim realised that she had been cheated after she was asked to make a personal protection payment of RM74,872.41 to redeem her capital and commission that were promised to her,” he said in a statement, here, today.

The victim made a police report yesterday and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. — Bernama