DAP’s Chin Tong is Johor’s new Opposition leader

DAP’s Liew Chin Tong speaks during a press conference in Johor Baru March 9, 2022. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, April 10 — The Johor chapter of Pakatan Harapan (PH) today named Liew Chin Tong as the new Opposition leader in the Johor state assembly.

His appointment comes after the Johor PH leadership council held in Muar on April 8.

Liew, who is Perling assemblyman, is also Johor DAP chief.

“A letter of notification from PH Johor will be submitted to the state assembly’s clerk office today.

“At the same time, we hope that reforms for the Johor state assembly spearheaded by the PH government will be continued,” the Johor PH said in a statement.

The coalition said Liew is tasked with getting Opposition representatives to play their roles for the good of Johor.

The coalition also reminded the state government under the leadership of Umno’s Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi of the RM200,000 annual fixed allocation for all assemblymen regardless of their political parties as announced by the previous mentri besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad in the Johor Budget last November.

The PH statement today was signed by Johor PH chairman Aminolhuda Hassan, Johor PKR chief Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh, and Johor DAP deputy chief Teo Nie Ching.