King, Queen congratulate six students accepted into Harvard University

Their Majesties also expressed their delight at the success of the students which, thus, made all Malaysians proud. ― Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have congratulated six Malaysian students who have been accepted into Harvard University.

Through their post on the Istana Negara Facebook page today, Their Majesties also expressed their delight at the success of the students which, thus, made all Malaysians proud.

“Their Majesties also wished the six students the best of luck and prayed that they would always be blessed with continuous excellent successes,” according to the jottings.

The six students are Chooi Je Qin of Johor; Herman Leong Xin Yang and Ishant Shah of Penang; Carisma Michaela Wong of Sabah; Lee Ee Jenn of Kuala Lumpur; and Alyssa Yap Xin Yi of Sarawak.

All six will further their studies at Harvard University for the 2022 academic session. — Bernama